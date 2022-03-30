Rohit, Kohli slip; Ashwin rises in ICC Test rankings

India skipper and veteran batter moved down a rung each to be placed 8th and 10th, respectively, in the latest released on Wednesday.

Rohit, who continued to remain the top-ranked Indian in the batters' chart, moved down a place to 8th. He has 754 points, while Kohli, who has 742 rating points moved to the 10th position.

Ravindra Jadeja retained the top position among all-rounders, while Ravichandran Ashwin displaced West Indies' Jason Holder to be second.

Ashwin and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah continued to hold on to their second and fourth positions, respectively, in the bowlers' chart.

In the ODI rankings, Kohli remained static on second while Rohit climbed up a place to fourth.

Bumrah, who is the only Indian in the top 10 among bowlers, remained at the sixth spot.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)