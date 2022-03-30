Rohit, Kohli slip; Ashwin rises in ICC Test rankings

-
India skipper Rohit Sharma and veteran batter Virat Kohli moved down a rung each to be placed 8th and 10th, respectively, in the latest ICC Test rankings released on Wednesday.
Rohit, who continued to remain the top-ranked Indian in the batters' chart, moved down a place to 8th. He has 754 points, while Kohli, who has 742 rating points moved to the 10th position.
Ravindra Jadeja retained the top position among all-rounders, while Ravichandran Ashwin displaced West Indies' Jason Holder to be second.
Ashwin and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah continued to hold on to their second and fourth positions, respectively, in the bowlers' chart.
In the ODI rankings, Kohli remained static on second while Rohit climbed up a place to fourth.
Bumrah, who is the only Indian in the top 10 among bowlers, remained at the sixth spot.
