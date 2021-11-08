Rohit looking over things for a while now: Kohli hints at his 'successor'

-
ALSO READ
Kohli to step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after IPL 2021
Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20I captain after ICC T20 World Cup
Will end of Virat Kohli's T20 and IPL captaincy bowl out 'Brand Kohli'?
IPL 2021, RCB vs MI: Virat Kohli goes past 10,000 runs in T20 cricket
IND vs NZ WTC final: Virat Kohli completes 7500 runs in Test cricket
-
India captain Virat Kohli on Monday more or less confirmed that Rohit Sharma will replace him as T20 International skipper and said that the senior opener has been "overlooking things for a while now".
Rohit, who is Kohli's deputy in the T20 World Cup, is tipped to take the mantle of captain of the India T20I side from the upcoming shortest format matches against New Zealand at home, beginning November 19.
"I've been immensely proud of how the team has played. Now I think it's time for the next lot to stake this team forward. Obviously Rohit is here and he's overlooking (sic) (overseeing) things for a while now," Kohli said during the toss ahead of India's final T20 World Cup match against Namibia here.
"It's been an honour for me, I was given the opportunity and I tried to do my best. But it's also time to create some space and move forward."
Ravi Shashtri is also donning India head coach's hat for the last time in this match.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor