RS Chairman Naidu receives reports on 'Preparation for Olympics - 2021'

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Venkaiah Naidu attends RS rehearsal ahead of monsoon session
Venkaiah Naidu takes stock of work done during 252 session of Rajya Sabha
Physical fitness, desi food helped me beat Covid-19: Venkaiah Naidu
Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die 8 days before schedule over Covid concerns
Venkaiah Naidu lays foundation stone for housing complex for RS employees
-
Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe on Thursday said that reports with "concrete recommendations" for the Olympic preparedness, among other reports, were presented to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.
Sahasrabuddhe took to Twitter and said the reports were presented during a virtual meeting.
"At a virtual meeting, presented Reports of the Parl Standing Committee on Education Youth Affairs n Sports to the Hon Chmn, RS Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu ji, along with my colleague @JM_Scindia ji! Report with concrete recommendations for Olympic Preparedness was the most important one!" the tweet read.
The official handle of Vice President of India wrote: "Rajya Sabha Chairman, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu virtually received reports on the 'Preparation for Olympics - 2021' from Dr Vinay P Sahasrabuddhe, Chairman of Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports. #Olympics."
Tokyo Olympics, which were scheduled to take place this year, will be held next year from July 23 to August 8 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Rajya Sabha Chairman, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu virtually received reports on the "Preparation for Olympics – 2021" from Dr Vinay P Sahasrabuddhe, Chairman of Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports. #Olympics pic.twitter.com/PEME7Q2WJg— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 24, 2020
Last month, speaking from the Olympic Village during his visit to Tokyo, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach had promised the athletes an unforgettable experience.
"You will never ever forget these moments in the Olympic Village in all your life. And with the conditions our Japanese friends are offering here, the experience will be even more fantastic," Bach had said in a video message addressing the global athletes' community.
"This is the place to be nine months from now. I am very happy to be able to greet you here from the Olympic Village in Tokyo," he had added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor