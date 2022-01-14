SA v IND, 3rd Test: The batting let us down, rues Kohli after series loss

-
ALSO READ
Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20I captain after ICC T20 World Cup
Kohli to step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after IPL 2021
ICC T20 World Cup full schedule, venues, timings, teams, points system
ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches full schedule, timings, streaming details
Will end of Virat Kohli's T20 and IPL captaincy bowl out 'Brand Kohli'?
-
India Test captain Virat Kohli rued the batting failures in the 2-1 series loss to South Africa. He added that the team will continue to back the under-fire senior batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane despite their failures in the three-match series.
After leading 1-0, India went on to lose the next two matches in Johannesburg and Cape Town to squander a chance of winning their first-ever Test series in South Africa.
"The batting has let us down. No running away from that. I can't sit here and talk about what will happen in the future. It's not my job. That's for the selectors. We continue to back Cheteshwar and Rahane. For a team so driven and eager to win everywhere in the world, and having done so, it is very difficult to accept this loss. We are bitterly disappointed," said Kohli in the post-match press conference.
Kohli further said the batting, including the lower-order, didn't stand up to the occasion as a collective unit. After making 327 in the first innings at Centurion, India made scores of 174, 202, 266, 223 and 198 in the rest of the series. "When we say batting, we mean numbers eight and ten too. It is a collective responsibility. Everyone knows it (lower order didn't contribute). We lost too many wickets in clusters, which is why we lost this series."
Talking about what transpired around the Dean Elgar lbw controversy, Kohli refused to go into details. "I have no comment to make on it (stump pic chatter from day three). I'm not interested in making a controversy out of it. It happened; we have moved on. The reality is that we did not apply enough pressure on them consistently."
--IANS
nr/bsk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor