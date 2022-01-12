SA vs Ind, 3rd Test: Bumrah scalps five as visitors gain 14-run lead

Jasprit Bumrah took five wickets as India bowled out South Africa for 209 in the first innings on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test here at Newlands, Cape Town on Wednesday.

With South Africa getting bundled out for 209, India took a slender 14-run lead, and now Virat Kohli would be hoping that his batters put forward a more grinding performance with the bat.

Resuming the third and final session on Day 2 at 176/7, Keegan Petersen and Kagiso Rabada added three more runs to the total before Petersen (72) was sent back to the pavilion by Bumrah.

Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier added 21 more runs to the total, but this partnership was cut short by Shardul Thakur as he dismissed Rabada (15), reducing South Africa to 200/9. In the end, Proteas were bowled out for 209.

On the opening day of the Test, India was bowled out for 223 with skipper Virat Kohli top-scoring with a knock of 79. Kagiso Rabada scalped four wickets for the Proteas.

Brief Scores: India 223; South Africa 209 all out (Keegan Petersen 72, Temba Bavumam 28; Jasprit Bumrah 5-42).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)