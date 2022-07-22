Sadio Mane, Asisat Oshoala win African player of year awards

-
ALSO READ
Liverpool ousts Benfica, through to Champions League semis
Mohamed Salah on revenge mission against Madrid in Champions League final
Elon Musk warns of supply constraints; Doha gas deals at Qatar Forum
Salah, Son finish Premier League as top scorers with 23 goals each
Premier League: Liverpool keep pressure on Man City after win against Villa
-
Sadio Mane of Senegal has been named African player of the year for the second time.
The Bayern Munich forward won the Confederation of African Football award at a ceremony in the Moroccan capital on Thursday night.
The 30-year-old Mane scored the penalty against Egypt that sealed Senegal's first African Cup of Nations title earlier this year and helped his country qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.
Mane left Liverpool last month to join the German champions.
The forward beat former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah and Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for the CAF award, which he also won in 2019. Mane and Mendy are Senegal teammates.
Aliou Cisse of Senegal won men's coach of the year.
Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria won the CAF women's player of the year for a record fifth time. The 27-year-old Barcelona forward dedicated her award to her national team.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor