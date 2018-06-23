A row over broadcasting of the has escalated, with Riyadh denying an allegation by European soccer’s governing body that a television channel it says is illegally showing matches is based in the kingdom.

UEFA has threatened action over beoutQ’s airing on Riyadh-based satellite provider Arabsat of the soccer tournament taking place in Russia, as well as the

The European soccer body alleges beoutQ is illegally using content from Qatari-based beIN Sports network, which holds regional rights but is blocked in under a boycott of Qatar by Riyadh and Arab allies over Doha’s alleged support of terrorism, which the Qataris deny.

“Everyone knows that beoutQ’s set-top boxes are available in a number of countries, including Qatar and Eastern Europe,” Saudi Arabia’s media ministry said in a statement denying that beoutQ was based in the kingdom.

Authorities were working to prevent beoutQ’s activities in Saudi Arabia, though the broadcasts remain widely available. Qatar and have exchanged recriminations over the alleged piracy.