Saudi Arabia squad: Green Falcons eye first win since 1994 in World Cup

After failing to qualify for the World Cups in South Africa in 2010 and Brazil in 2014, will have the chance to compete at the 2018 in this year. But it remains to be seen if the country can register their first victory since 1994.

qualified for the World Cup for four consecutive editions between 1994 and 2006, but the 'Green Falcons' have never fared better than on their competition debut, reports Xinhua news agency.

History

More critically, have not won a single game at the World Cup after beating Belgium in 1994.

Now the 2018 in is another fighting chance for Saudi Arabia to prove that they can win in the tournament.

Saudi Arabia's road to was not smooth. In the Asian section of 2018 qualification, Saudi Arabia collected 19 points with a 6-1-3 record. They finished second in the group following a 1-0 win against Japan in the very last round and secured a place in the World Cup, which was thanks to the goal difference ahead of Australia who have the same number of points.

In the World Cup finals, Saudi Arabia have been drawn in Group A with Russia, Egypt and Uruguay. Although there are no traditional strong teams and it seems to be a favourable group, Saudi Arabia have the lowest FIFA ranking among the four teams.

Squad health

There is no doubt that they will be one of the oldest teams in Russia, as most of the players are above 27 years of age.

Most of the players in this Saudi Arabian squad play their weekly football match in the domestic league, so they are familiar with each other.

Although they lack world famous superstars, Saudi Arabia have a prolific striker like Mohammad Al-Sahlawi who can score in a variety of ways. The 31-year-old striker scored 16 goals in the qualifying stages and was reportedly sent to train with English club Manchester United ahead of the World Cup.

Moreover, the Middle East kingdom also sent nine players to several Spanish clubs since this January, hoping training and playing games with world-class players can improve their technical level.

Other Saudi Arabian players who the world can look forward to are Yahya Al-Shehri and Fahad Al-Muwallad. Yahya Al-Shehri plays as a left winger. The 27-year-old scored five goals during qualification and now is an indispensable player in the national team.

Fahad Al-Muwallad is one of the most promising players in Asia. In the qualification game against Japan, the then 23-year-old player scored the winning goal and sent Saudi Arabia to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The performance of these three players may be crucial to the Saudi Arabian national team.

As for the manager, the (SAFF) changed the national team coach twice last year.

Bert van Marwijk, the Dutch coach who was hired by the SAFF in 2015, took Saudi Arabia to their first World Cup in over a decade. However, this achievement did not keep him the job. The former Netherlands coach who led the Dutch all the way to the 2010 World Cup final was replaced by Argentinian Edgardo Bauza last September.

However, Bauza left his post after just five games in charge, including back-to-back losses against Bulgaria and Portugal.

Now, Argentine Juan Antonio Pizzi will take the team to Russia. The former Chile manager was appointed to lead Saudi Arabia last November.

Saudi Arabia only managed a 3-1-2 record in six recent friendly matches, including a heavy 1-4 defeat to Iraq and a 0-4 thrashing by Belgium.

So, with the World Cup looming, there is a lot of preparation needed to be done by Pizzi and his players.

We are now less than 20 days away from Saudi Arabia's debut in Russia. In the first match, they have to face the host nation to the cheers of thousands of home fans.

Then, the 'Green Falcons' will fight against the very strong Uruguay, led by Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani. In the final round of the group stage, Egypt with Mohammed Salah will be tough opponents.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Assaf Al-Qarny, Mohammed Al-Owais, Yasser Al-Musailem, Abdullah Al-Mayuf.

Defenders: Mansoor Al-Harbi, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Mohammed Al-Breik, Saeed Al-Mowalad, Motaz Hawsawi, Osama Hawsawi, Omar Hawsawi, Mohammed Jahfali, Ali Al-Bulaihi.

Midfielders: Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Abdulmalek Al-Khaibri, Abdullah Otayf, Taiseer Al-Jassim, Houssain Al-Mogahwi, Salman Al-Faraj, Nawaf Al-Abed, Mohamed Kanno, Hattan Bahebri, Mohammed Al-Kwikbi, Salem Al-Dawsari, Yehya Al-Shehri.

Forwards: Fahad Al-Muwallad, Mohammad Al-Sahlawi, Muhannad Assiri.



