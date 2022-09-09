SL vs PAK Asia Cup Super Four Live: A dress rehearsal for the Sunday finale
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four Live Updates: The two teams facing tonight will be up against each other in the final of the tournament on Sunday as well
Topics
Asia Cup | Asia Cup Twenty20 | Sri Lanka cricket team
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Sri Lanka face Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 tonight. Photo: @ICC
The Asia Cup 2022 is now heading towards its culmination and this is the last game before the final of the event on Sunday. Unfortunately, this game will have no bearing on the outcome of the tournament apart from the fact that the two teams can iron out the mistakes if there are any before they reach the final.
While Sri Lanka sprung a surprise as they came back after their first defeat at the hands of Afghanistan and chased down a record 184 against Bangladesh to make it to the Super Four of the tournament. Then, again they chased a record 176 at Sharjah against Afghanistan and announced that they have entered the Super Four to compete and not to be a meagre spectator. However, it was their victory against the strong Indian team that made them the real challengers for an Asia Cup title after a long time.
Pakistan on the other hand have had a mixed bag of a tournament. They were beaten by India in a close encounter in teh first match and they defeated Hong Kong by a great margin of 155 runs. In their first Super Four encounter, they chased down 181 against India with relatable ease as well. In the very next game, Afghanistan almost beat them, but for Naseem Shah to rescue the team with his two sixes and win the game by just one wicket while chasing down 130.
Thus the two teams, who have come along two very different paths and seek the same target will get a look at each other in this game and prepare better for the showdown.
SL vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Toss
The toss between Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka and his Pakistani counterpart Babar Azam will take place at 07:00 pm IST and 06:00 pm Local Time at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Sl vs Pak Asia Cup 2022: How will the teams shape up?
Both teams have the chance to finally experiment before the final match. But the main point of contention will be, “If one set of players is winning you the games, why should you change them?” Thus, in this game, changes that are expected by the fans might not be seen and both the teams will go with their settled playing elevens.
Sri Lanka Predicted Playing 11
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka
Pakistan Predicted Playing 11
Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain
Asia Cup 2022 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Updates: Catch all the updates on every happening on the field during Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 live here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More