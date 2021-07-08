SLC forms five-member panel to probe bubble-breach in England

-
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has formed a five-member panel to probe the bio-bubble breach committed by Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka during the recent tour of England.
The trio was sent home in the middle of the series after the breach was detected. The three were filmed by fans roaming the streets after a lost match despite restrictions on movement of players owing to the COVID-19 threat.
The SLC probe panel comprises Justice Nimal Dissanayaka (Retired Judge of the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka), Panduka Keerthinanda (Attorney-at-Law), Asela Rekawa (Attorney-at-Law), Uchitha Wickremasinghe (Attorney-at-Law), and Major General (Retd) M.R.W. De Zoysa.
Sri Lankan cricket is going through tough times both on and off the field.
The players and SLC were locked in a longstanding row over national contracts which according to the board are not needed at this time.
On Wednesday, 29 out of the 30 players signed tour contracts ahead of the India series beginning July 13.
Senior player Angelo Mathews reportedly declined the contract and is considering retirement.
Sri Lanka lost all their games in England barring a rained out match.
