South Africa in position of strength at 384/7 vs Bangladesh

-
ALSO READ
ICC T20 WC SA vs BAN highlights: South Africa outclass Bangladesh by 6 wkts
ICC T20 World Cup, AUS vs BAN: Australia thrashes Bangladesh by 8 wickets
ICC T20 WC, ENG vs BAN highlights: England outclass Bangladesh by 8 wickets
ICC T20 WC, SL vs BAN highlights: Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh by 5 wickets
T20 WC, WI vs BAN highlights: West Indies virtually knock out Bangladesh
-
Tailender Keshav Maharaj hit 55 not out to take South Africa to a position of strength on 384-7 at lunch on the second day of the second and final test against Bangladesh on Saturday.
Maharaj played with attacking intent after the home team had been 278-5 in its first innings overnight.
Maharaj, South Africa's matchwinner with the ball in the first test, hit four fours and three sixes in his fourth test half-century. His innings pushed South Africa on despite losing Kyle Verreynne for 22 and Wiaan Mulder for 33.
Spinner Taijul Islam bowled Mulder to take his fourth wicket while seamer Khaled Ahmed has three wickets.
Maharaj and Mulder added 81 for the seventh wicket. Maharaj's spin partner Simon Harmer was with him on 3 not out at the break.
Maharaj's batting in Gqeberha followed up his figures of 7-32 in the first test in Durban, which helped South Africa bowl Bangladesh out for 53 to win the series opener by 220 runs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor