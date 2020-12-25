South African team to make "meaningful" anti-racism gesture on Boxing Day

-
ALSO READ
Two South African cricketers test positive for coronavirus: Report
Coronavirus: Quinton de Kock along with 43 cricketers resume training
Second South African player tests Covid positive, warm-up game called off
Kallis appointed England batting consultant for Lanka tour next month
Happy to captain SA in Tests until right candidate is found, says de Kock
-
South Africa will make a "meaningful" anti-racism gesture when they take the field against Sri Lanka on Boxing Day here, after failing to do so during the T20I series against England last month.
The first Test against Sri Lanka starts on Saturday and coach Mark Boucher said the South African team would look to express its support for inclusion after its inaction in the last series, which attracted criticism from many quarters.
"We've had a lot of discussions since we've come into the bubble about this, especially after what the board statement was and the guys have come up with a meaningful gesture," Boucher said during a virtual press conference on Friday.
"That's something the players will share with everyone before match day," he added.
Cricket South Africa's (CSA) interim board had criticised the team's response to Black Lives Matter (BLM) last week but made it clear that they would not force anything on them. And Boucher was appreciative of that.
"We appreciate the board isn't looking to compel the team into doing anything one way or the other, and that they are happy to allow the team to go through their process and come up with something meaningful to them.
"We are happy to engage further with them and what they would like to discuss at a more appropriate time," the former national team wicketkeeper-batsman said.
The BLM has gripped the world since the killing of African-American George Floyd's earlier this year in the US.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor