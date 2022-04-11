SRH vs GT: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium

After getting their first victory in the 2022, will be up against Gujarat Titans, who have remained unbeaten till now in the competition. The Hyderabad side will be chuffed with the form that Abhishek Sharma showed in the last match as this will bring the pressure down from Williamson who could now play his natural game and lead the team better

Gujarat bailed out of a game, bailing out of which was next to impossible as 13 runs were needed off the last three balls and Odean Smith gave away an extra run trying to get Rahul Tewatia out, while it was the same Terwatia that became the reason of all his miseries as he hit two sixes off the last two balls and gave Titans a famous victory.

It is on that premise that these two teams face each other at the DY Patil Stadium tonight.

SRH vs GT Pitch Report

The Pitch at the Dy Patil Stadium is one made for quality cricket as chasing even 160 has proved tough at this wicket. For today’s match between Hyderabad and Gujarat, the pitch will have something for the bowlers as it will offer some bounce for pacers and grip for the spinners to try and turn the ball. But dew at night might cause problems as well.

SRH vs GT DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Weather Report

For today’s match between Hyderabad and Gujarat, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 62-80%. The temperature will hover between 29 and 227 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm. Chances of dew are high due to it being a night game

SRH vs GT Live Streaming

The SRH vs GT match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. This match between Hyderabad and Gujarat can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Mobile Application and website.

When and Where would SRH vs GT IPL 2022 Match take place?

The match between SRH and GT would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on April 11, 2022, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's .

Where can people watch the IPL 2022 vs Gujarat Titans Live and Exclusive?

People can watch Kane Williamson’s take on Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between SRH and GT can be Live Streamed on Application and Website.