Subhasish, Pritam and Roy Krishna named ATK Mohun Bagan captains

Indian Super League heavyweights ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas on Wednesday announced three captains, including Fijian ace striker Roy Krishna, for the season beginning on Friday.
Reiterating the need for joint leadership to keep the team's unity intact, the Spanish gaffer chose two local star players Pritam Kotal and Subhasish Bose along with the Fijian as the skippers.
The announcement came two days ahead of the team's opening match against Kerala Blasters on Friday at Margao.
Elated at the new responsibility, Subhasish said: "We are from Bengal and getting the chance of captainship in the Green Maroon jersey is a different passion for us. The coach has chosen me, it's an honour, and the responsibility has increased."
For the team's dependable defender Kotal, this is the second consecutive season to wear the captain's armband.
"The coach has put his trust in me. It is a big gift and a great honour," Kotal said.
"However, the philosophy of our team is different. Someone might have a captain's band in his hand for the rules, but practically everyone on the team is the captain. Everyone tries to give the best with equal responsibility."
In addition to selecting the captains, the team is gearing up for the Kerala Blasters match. In practice matches, the emphasis is on the team's organisation and strategy formulation along with set piece drills and wing play.
The league will consist of the same 11 teams as of last season.
The first Kolkata derby of the season between ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal will be played on November 27.
