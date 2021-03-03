Swiss Open: India's K Srikanth, Sourabh through, HS Prannoy out

-
ALSO READ
Srikanth resumes training as BAI gets mandatory quarantine period reduced
PV Sindhu, K Srikanth make impressive starts at Thailand Open
Sindhu, Srikanth lose their opening matches in World Tour Finals
Saina, Prannoy test positive for Covid-19, withdraw from Thailand Open
Indian badminton players start training in Thailand after testing negative
-
India's Kidambi Srikanth and Sourabh Verma on Wednesday progressed to the second round of the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament here while H.S. Prannoy bowed out after a three-game defeat to Netherland's Mark Caljouw.
Sourabh's brother Sameer Verma was also knocked in the first round after losing to Srikanth 21-17, 18-21, 11-21 in a match that lasted an hour and one minute. Sourabh, meanwhile, beat Switzerland's Christian Kirchmayr 21-19, 21-18 in 43 minutes.
Prannoy lost to Caljouw 19-21, 21-9, 17-21 in a match that lasted an hour and two minutes.
The second day of the Swiss Open sees India's top singles and doubles players in action. Reigning world champion P.V. Sindhu kicks off her tournament later in the day with a match against Turkish world no. 29 Neslihan Yigit while 2012 Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal faces Thailand's Phittayapom Chaiwan.
Second-seeded doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty play Scottish twin brothers Christopher and Matthew Grimley.
Mixed doubles pair Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy stunned Indonesian second seeded pair Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja on Tuesday. Rankireddy and Ashwini, ranked 19 on the world standings, secured a 21-18, 21-10 win over the world no. 8 pair to advance to the second round. They will now face Indonesia's Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari, who beat Dutch pair Tiles van der Lecq and Deboa Jille 21-13, 21-15.
--IANS
rkm/kr
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor