T20 WC: India-Pak match tickets sold out within 5 minutes of going on sale

-
ALSO READ
Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20I captain after ICC T20 World Cup
Kohli to step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after IPL 2021
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
ICC T20 World Cup, Australia vs New Zealand final: Key players to watch out
ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches full schedule, timings, streaming details
-
Excitement is building for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, with general ticket allocations for two match-days sold out on the first day of going on sale to the public.General Ticket allocations have all been sold for India v Pakistan at the MCG on October 23 and the double-header that features South Africa v Bangladesh and India v Group A runner-up at the SCG on October 27.This comes after 200,000 tickets were sold during the pre-sale period across the 45 matches being played in Australia from October 16-November 13 later this year.
Such was the demand to see one of world cricket's biggest rivalries, the allocations for the India v Pakistan match were sold within five minutes of going on sale.
Over 800,000 fans are expected to attend the global showcase for men's T20 cricket when it comes to Australia for the first time, and there is still plenty of opportunity for fans to secure seats to all other fixtures in the general public sale.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Local Organising Committee CEO Michelle Enright said: "The response from the fans has been fantastic and we're proud of the fact we were able to reward our fans who purchased tickets to the postponed event in 2020 and those who registered early with us to get priority access to tickets in the pre-sale."
The Men's T20 World Cup 2022 is slated to be held in Australia between October 16- November 13 and it will be played across seven venues -- Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Geelong, Hobart and Perth.
A total of 45 matches will be played across Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney, ensuring the same national footprint as the postponed 2020 event.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor