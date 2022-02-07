Rahul, Mayank and Saini sweat out in the nets ahead of second ODI

-
India vice-captain KL Rahul, opener Mayank Agarwal, who has completed his quarantine after being added to the squad, sweated it out on Monday ahead of the second ODI against the West Indies.
It was an optional training day for the team India members as it was just a day after a full-fledged game. Agarwal was added to the squad after multiple COVID-19 cases were reported in the Indian squad.
The 29-year-old pacer Navdeep Saini was also part of the practice session.
"Look who are here! The trio joined the squad and sweated it out in the practice session today," the BCCI tweeted along with the pictures of the cricketers.
On Sunday, the Rohit Sharma-led team had defeated West Indies by six-wickets in the lung-opener of the three-match ODI series.
There is a possibility that Agarwal would open the batting with skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday.
In the opening game, Rohit had opened with Ishan Kishan, who exactly isn't a regular opener, but the Jharkhand dasher did a decent job, scoring 28 in a 84-run stand with his skipper.
