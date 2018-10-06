JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2018 » News

Ind vs WI 1st Test Day 3 LIVE: 5-Wicket haul for Yadav, WI in deep trouble
Business Standard

Tata Motors inks 3-year pact with Pro Kabaddi League as associate sponsor

Through this partnership, the company hopes to build deeper connections with stakeholders across the country

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Tata Motors
Tata Motors

The Commercial Vehicles Business Unit (CVBU) of Tata Motors has signed a three-year-long partnership with the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) as associate sponsors from this season.

Concurrently, Tata Motors would extend their commercial support to PKL franchise UP Yoddha as the principal sponsor for the second consecutive year, a media release from the company said Saturday.

Through this partnership, the company hopes to build deeper connections with stakeholders across the country - including drivers, fleet owners and the general public at large - the release added.
First Published: Sat, October 06 2018. 14:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements