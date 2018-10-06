Tata Motors inks 3-year pact with Pro Kabaddi League as associate sponsor

-
The Commercial Vehicles Business Unit (CVBU) of Tata Motors has signed a three-year-long partnership with the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) as associate sponsors from this season.
Concurrently, Tata Motors would extend their commercial support to PKL franchise UP Yoddha as the principal sponsor for the second consecutive year, a media release from the company said Saturday.
Through this partnership, the company hopes to build deeper connections with stakeholders across the country - including drivers, fleet owners and the general public at large - the release added.