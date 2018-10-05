Delhi's polo centre is taking the sport to a new level of professionalism

It is afternoon. The sun is burning down on our heads. It is certainly not the best time to visit a polo ground.

But with the polo season having started in Jaipur, where all the action is taking place at the moment, we haven’t missed much by arriving at the polo centre in Gurugram at this time of day. There is a reason we are at the La Pegasus Polo Center, the sprawling, nearly 300-acre complex set by the Aravalli Range. The largest private polo facility in India, it was acquired by industrialist Sanjay Jindal’s Ess Jay Pegasus Sports Foundation in September. La Pegasus ...