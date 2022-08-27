Time to change system, says Bhutia welcoming FIFA decision to lift ban

-
ALSO READ
Bhutia files nomination for AIFF president's post, Chaubey is front runner
Indian women footballers witness uncertain future as FIFA bans AIFF
FIFA bans AIFF: A timeline on Indian football's ultimate embarrassment
CoA had agreed to conduct AIFF elections without 'eminent players': Reports
AIFF elections on September 2, nomination to be filed from August 25-27
-
"It's time to change the system," said Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia on Saturday after world football governing body FIFA lifted the ban imposed on the AIFF.
The lifting of the ban on All India Football Federation (AIFF) late on Friday after the Supreme Court terminated the mandate of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) has cleared the decks for India to host the FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup in October.
"It's a wonderful news. I welcome the decision of the FIFA to lift the suspension on AIFF. It's a win for Indian football, nothing else," Bhutia told PTI.
"I am extremely happy for our young players as they will now be able to play against the best in the business in their age group in the Women's U-17 World Cup."
FIFA had suspended the AIFF on August 15 for "undue influence from third parties" and had said the U-17 Women's World Cup "cannot currently be held in India as planned."
The suspension, the first time in AIFF's 85-year history, lasted just 11 days after the Supreme Court on Monday dissolved the three-member CoA, constituted by it in May, while modifying its earlier orders to ensure that India hosts the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup from October 11-30.
The 45-year-old Bhutia, who has also filed nomination papers for the post of AIFF president in the September 2 elections, said it's time to bring changes in the country's football administration to avoid another suspension in future.
"It's also the time to learn lessons and bring in changes and reforms in the Indian football administration. We need changes in the system," said former captain Bhutia who was the first Indian to have played 100 matches for the country before his retirement in 2011.
"I feel Indian football can reach new heights if we have the right system, right personnel in the administration. I am of the opinion that our age group as well as senior teams can reach the world cups on merit in the coming years."
Bhutia, who was conferred with the AFC Hall of Fame Award in 2019 for his contribution to Indian football during his 16-year-long illustrious career, is set to face a straight fight against former goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey for the AIFF president's post.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor