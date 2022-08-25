EPL teams advance in English League Cup; Man City-Chelsea in 3rd round

-
ALSO READ
Man City apologizes for 'assault' remark on Aston Villa's goalkeeper
Premier League: Liverpool keep pressure on Man City after win against Villa
Aston Martin CEO to step down, be replaced by ex-Ferrari chief
Premier League: Manchester outclass arch-rivals Liverpool with 2-1 win
Women's World Cup 2022: Teams, squads, schedule, venues and prize money
-
Newcastle, Leeds and Brighton carried their strong Premier League form into the English League Cup by beating lower-league opposition in the second round despite fielding lineups containing fringe players.
The draw for the third round was also made and it features seven all-Premier League matchups including Manchester City hosting Chelsea.
Newcastle was pushed the hardest of the three top-flight teams in action Wednesday, needing to come from behind to beat fourth-tier Tranmere Rovers 2-1 thanks to goals by Jamaal Lascelles in the 40th minute and Chris Wood in the 52nd.
Coming off a 3-0 win over Chelsea in the league, Leeds beat third-tier Barnsley 3-1 after Colombia winger Luis Sinisterra scored his first goal for the club. Mateusz Klich scored the other two goals for Leeds, one of them a penalty.
Brighton has already won away against Manchester United and West Ham in the league and found third-tier Forest Green easy to deal with.
Deniz Undav, on his first start for the club since an offseason move from Belgian side Union SG, Steven Alzate and Evan Ferguson were the scorers in a 3-0 victory.
Second-tier team Bristol City was the other team to advance Wednesday.
Fulham was the only Premier League team to be eliminated in the second round. In the third round, the Premier League teams playing in European competitions enter the League Cup and two of them City and Chelsea will meet in the standout match.
Other all-Premier League matches include Manchester United vs. Aston Villa and Arsenal vs. Brighton, while Liverpool begins its title defense at home to third-tier Derby.
___
Draw for the third round (matches take place week beginning Nov. 7)
Leicester vs. Newport County
West Ham vs. Blackburn
Wolverhampton vs. Leeds
Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham
Manchester United vs. Aston Villa
Bournemouth vs. Everton
Liverpool vs. Derby County
Burnley vs. Crawley
Bristol City vs. Lincoln
Manchester City vs. Chelsea
Stevenage vs. Charlton
MK Dons vs. Morecambe
Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace
Southampton vs. Sheffield Wednesday
Arsenal vs. Brighton
Brentford vs. Gillingham.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor