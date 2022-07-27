TN CM inspects arrangements for chess Olympiad, unveils exquisite sculpture

-
ALSO READ
44th Chess Olympiad: How Chennai prepared for world's biggest Chess event
Chess Olympiad: FIDE team arrives in Chennai, inspects venue
India to host 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in July-Aug this year in Chennai
Chess Olympiad's Thambi ain't alone: Here's a look at India's mascots
Suspense continues over India hosting 44th Chess Olympiad, decision soon
-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated an exquisite sculpture, carved out by artisans of the State-owned Poompuhar (Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation) at the entrance to Mamallapuram, near here, ahead of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad set to commence on Thursday.
The 45-foot high piece of art is meant to showcase the talent of the handicraft artisans for which the heritage town is famous for in addition to the ancient Shore Temple and an array of monuments.
Also, the Chief Minister inspected the venues of the the Chennai Chess Olympiad in Chennai -- the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate a grand event in the presence of Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi -- and Poonjeri in Mamallapuram where the event would be conducted and reviewed the arrangements being made for it.
Extending his greetings and best wishes to the players, Ravi said in his message: "Let's participate, compete and set new benchmarks of sportsmanship bestowed with the true spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (world is one big family)."
He invited the chess players from various parts of India and from the globe to visit the historical and cultural sites and be part of the timeless, vivid and vibrant spiritual enrichment of Tamil Nadu.
"The threat of the global pandemic is not over yet, new variants are posing new challenges. Therefore, I urge all to take necessary precautions and follow the guidelines to ensure safety of selves and our loved ones," he said.
The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) launched the "Hop-on and Hop-off" free tours from Chennai to Mamallapuram for the benefit of chess lovers and the public. The TTDC would operate five buses connecting 14 major tourist locations on the ECR from July 28 to August 10, an official release here said.
Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni legislator Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated an incentive trip for winners of the inter-school students' chess competition held in connection with the Chess Olympiad. The winners, studying in the government-run schools, were taken on a free trip to Bengaluru by a special flight from here.
As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav - 75th Independence Day - Tamil Nadu will observe the Har Ghar Tiranga in all houses from August 13 to 15.
The campaign, being spearheaded by the Union Culture Ministry, aims to encourage the citizens to exhibit the tricolour with almost no restrictions. One can upload selfie on https://harghartiranga.com website.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor