Tokyo Olympics 2020: Archer Pravin Jadhav cruises into next round

Indian archer Pravin Jadhav cruised into the next round of men's individual event after defeating Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Galsan Bazarzhapov in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics here at Yumenoshima Ranking Field on Wednesday. Pravin Jadhav defeated Galsan Bazarzhapov 6-0 in the 1/32 eliminations round.
The 31st seeded Indian started the match on a great note with 10-9-10 and put all pressure on Bazarzhapov who was just able to shoot 9-9-9. In the second round the Russian started with a perfect 10-10 but somehow ended with a very poor 7, Jadhav rose to the occasion and took another two points by shooting a 10 on the last arrow.
The last set was dominated by Pravin from the start as the archer shot 9-9-10 in comparison to 8-7-9 of Galsan.
Earlier in the day, Tarundeep Rai crashed out of men's individual archery after losing to Israel's Itay Shanny 6-4 in the 1/16 eliminations round.
India's mixed team of Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav on Saturday had lost their quarter-final clash of the Archery Mixed Team event. South Korea's An San and Kim Je Deok defeated the Indian pair 6-2 in the quarterfinals.
