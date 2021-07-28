Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu to face Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in Round of 16

-
India's star shuttler PV Sindhu will face Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the round of 16 here at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 2.
World Number 12 Mia Blichfeldt defeated Zetchiri of Bulgaria in the playoff stage 21-10, 21-3 to march into the knockouts. Sindhu leads the head to head 4-1 against the Danish shuttler.
Earlier on the day, Sindhu defeated Hong Kong's Ngan Yi Cheung in her second Group J match of the Tokyo Olympics.
Sindhu defeated Ngan Yi Cheung in straight sets 21-9, 21-16 to cruise into the elimination round of women's singles. The 26-year-old Indian wasted no time in the first set and won it with ease. The first set (21-9) lasted for just 15 minutes.
This was the second successive win for the 2016 silver medallist who earlier on Sunday started her Tokyo campaign on a good note after defeating Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7, 21-10. The entire match lasted for just 28 minutes.
