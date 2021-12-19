Two media persons covering Ashes series test positive for Covid-19

-
-
Two members of the media, covering the second Ashes Test, have tested positive for COVID-19, creating panic among the visiting British journalists on the fourth day of the game, here Sunday.
According to abc.net.au, "Two members of the media covering the second Ashes Test at Adelaide Oval have tested positive for COVID-19. The Stadium Management Authority said a crew member returned a result as a part of scheduled testing for the virus."
Later on Sunday afternoon, there was a confirmed second positive COVID-19 case which has been identified in the media pack.
"We have been made aware of a second member of the visiting media who has returned a positive COVID result as part of the scheduled day six testing. This individual was working in the media centre in the western stand. He has not attended the ground today and neither have his close contacts," Stadium management authority stated.
The South Australia Health said it would not comment on any individual cases and authorities have not confirmed which media crew the broadcaster was a part of.
The 'ABC Grandstand' team was told they could not broadcast from the ground until they receive clearance from SA Health and oval management, but will continue to broadcast today's play remotely.
ABC Grandstand's Andrew Moore said he was in his hotel room and hopeful he could get back to the ground to continue the broadcast today.
"I had a test this morning as part of the travel arrangements and when we got back we got told to stay where we are not to go to Adelaide Oval until we get clearance from SA Health and Adelaide Oval," he said.
"The radio and TV boxes all run in line alongside each other and then there's the written press down one of the far ends of it. You do communicate with people when you walk out of the broadcast box, people are wearing masks inside the ground. They're wearing masks in that area.
"There is definitely interaction with other members of the press and that's why, I think, this may take a little while to sort out who's been in contact with who."
According to the website, Moore said he understands it was a member of the British media who tested positive.
Earlier, Australia captain Pat Cummins was ruled out of the Test after being deemed a close contact of a COVID-positive diner at an Adelaide restaurant.
South Australia recorded 80 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday the highest number it has recorded since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
