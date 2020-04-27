JUST IN
Jofra Archer finds his lost World Cup medal in 'guest bedroom', finally
Vihari not upset by IPL snub, says learnt a lot from Kohli's work ethic

Vihari was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore in the IPL 2019 players' auction but he didn't find any takers this season, which has been indefinitely suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic

BS Web Team & agencies  |  New Delhi 

Hanuma Vihari celebrates after he scored a century against West Indies during day two of the second Test cricket match at Sabina Park cricket ground in Kingston. Vihari believes he also has the ability to do well in other formats. File photo: AP/PTI

India batsman Hanuma Vihari said being snubbed by IPL franchises this season has neither made him sad nor hurt his belief that he is good enough for the shorter formats as well.
 
Vihari was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore in the IPL 2019 players' auction but he didn't find any takers this season, which has been indefinitely suspended due to Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
 
"I realised that when things are not in your control, you can't do much about it. No regrets. I am not gutted about IPL (snub)," Vihari said during an Instagram chat on the show 'Homerun with AV'.

 
"My focus always was on Tests from an early age and I am happy I could achieve whatever I did," added Vihari, who kept his base price at Rs 50 lakh this season.
 
Vihari on Kohli's work ethic
 
Vihari said he is in awe of captain Virat Kohli's work ethic and has learnt a lot by watching his preparation before matches.
 
"The best part of Kohli's game is his preparation. I have learnt that from him. His work ethic is also amazing,"
 
A regular in India's squad for overseas Tests, Vihari said he always tries to put a price on his wicket so that he is not left out of the team. 

Hanuma Vihari Test career
 
He has accumulated 552 runs in nine Test matches at an average of 36.80, including four fifties and one century. His highest individual score in Test cricket is 111 runs.

 "I am ready to do anything for my team. I always tried to score runs, dig deep and play long innings whenever I play abroad. I always try to do my best so that team can't drop me," said the 26-year-old, who scored a gritty 55 in the second Test in New Zealand earlier this year.

 
Successful as a Test specialist, Vihari believes he also has the ability to do well in other formats.
 
"See I can't change what people think about you. I have to score runs consistently and those are the thoughts that come to my mind.
 
"I believe I have the ability to play all formats. So that's good enough for me, this knowledge. Once I get right the opportunity, I can do it.
First Published: Mon, April 27 2020. 14:02 IST

