We'll have just one head coach for all cricket formats: new CA chairman

-
ALSO READ
"Unforgiving society, real shame" coach Langer on the Tim Paine saga
Justin Langer quits as Australian men's cricket coach on Saturday
No runs, no worries for Australia's test opener Marcus Harris
Need to give DC credit, they have some world-class bowlers, says Bayliss
Head, Warner help Australia to 196-run lead in Ashes opener
-
Days after reportedly saying that he was "open to advice" on separate coaches for the Test and limited-overs sides in the aftermath of head coach Justin Langer's controversial exit, Cricket Australia's (CA) new chairman Lachlan Henderson said on Wednesday that the coach's role "won't be split".
A report in SEN's Whateley quoting Henderson said on Wednesday that Langer's replacement as head coach "will oversee the Test and limited-overs teams".
Former cricketer Andrew McDonald has been made the team's interim coach for the Test and limited-overs tour of Pakistan in March-April and CA is likely to take a call on a full-time coach while the team plays in the subcontinent.
Henderson said on Wednesday that, "We've been clear that a single head coach is what we're going to appoint. We need to work with who is appointed to work out how that might look down the track, so we'll reflect on how things have gone in the past.
"It is worth pointing out that it's an incredibly congested schedule over the next 12 to 18 months and the appointed head coach will have a say if they're not available for every aspect of that schedule," added Henderson.
On how long the process to appoint a new head coach will take, the report quoting Henderson said that, "That process is underway and it's happening as we speak. There will be an appointment made at an appropriate time, but it won't be a lengthy process. It's likely that the appointment will be made well after the players and the team arrive in Pakistan. I don't have the exact date on me, but I know that process has begun."
Former England coach Trevor Bayliss, ex-South African opener Gary Kirsten and several other former cricketers and coaches have been linked to the Australian coaching job.
--IANS
akm/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor