Virat 'superhuman', Dhoni has ice running through his veins: Shane Watson

-
ALSO READ
Kohli to step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after IPL 2021
Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20I captain after ICC T20 World Cup
MS Dhoni knows how to bring an environment together: Shane Watson
Will end of Virat Kohli's T20 and IPL captaincy bowl out 'Brand Kohli'?
ICC T20 World Cup full schedule, venues, timings, teams, points system
-
Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has compared the leadership styles of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni and he labelled the former as "superhuman".
Watson played under Virat at Royal Challengers Bangalore and under Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
"Virat as a leader has done incredible things, the way he has been able to push players, he has got such high expectation from himself and he brings that to every game he plays. For me, I believe Virat is a super human, he knows how to push players around him. Virat is an incredible good guy, he is a well-balanced character off the field, knowledge he has is fascinating. It was a great experience for me to work with Virat at RCB," Watson said on the 'ICC Review'.
"MS Dhoni has got ice running through his veins, his ability to take pressure out of a team environment, he trusts his players, he makes sure everyone has faith in their abilities. He knows what works for himself and people around him. He trusts his instincts on the field, he trusts that players will do their research and do what is needed on the field," he added.
Last week, Rohit Sharma was appointed as the Test captain after Virat Kohli decided to step down earlier this year as the leader in the longest format.
"He is such a natural and easy leader. I watched him closely leading the Mumbai Indians and nothing seems to faze him. He goes about his work incredibly well, he has had experience leading teams as well, captaining a franchise like Mumbai in high-pressure situations. There is always high expectation from Mumbai in the IPL," said Watson.
"I love watching Rohit bat, he is an elegant batter and he brings that to his captaincy," he added.
Rohit will lead the Test side for the first time in the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor