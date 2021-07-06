Will be starting from scratch in Sri Lanka series: Suryakumar Yadav

-
The high of a successful debut series behind him, Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday said he would be looking to "start from the scratch" in the upcoming limited-overs assignment against Sri Lanka, eager to learn from "calm and composed" head coach Rahul Dravid.
Yadav made his India debut in the T20 format during the home series against England, in which he scored a half century and was generally impressive. he is part of the Shikhar Dhawan-led second string India team, which will take on Sri Lanka in 3 ODIs and as many T20 Internationals starting July 13.
"Pressure will be there, because if there is no pressure, there is no fun, so as I said, it will be a great challenge and I am really looking forward to it," said the aggressive right-handed Mumbai batsman.
Asked if a successful debut series would help him cope better with the pressure, Yadav said, "I think, that (debut series against England) was a completely different challenge and every-time you come, I mean for a batter, every-time you go in or play a different game, you start from scratch."
"So, this (tour) also I have to start from zero and that was a different series and this is a different series, but the challenge remains the same, I have to go out in the park and perform the same way, what I did," Yadav added in a virtual press-conference.
Yadav said that he would be working for the first time with Dravid.
"...it is a great opportunity for everyone, having a tour amid this situation, it is a great challenge and responsibility for each and everyone to come out here and express themselves.
"And the great thing is having Rahul (Dravid) sir around, I have heard a lot about him.
"I think, this is my first tour with him but I have heard a lot from many players that he is very calm and composed when it comes to this role," added the 30-year-old.
