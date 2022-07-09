Wimbledon 2022: Elena Rybakina beats Jabeur to win maiden Grand Slam title

-
ALSO READ
Wimbledon 2022: Seven things that make this grass-court Grand Slam unique
Wimbledon 2022: Schedule, venue, seeding and everything you need to know
Wimbledon 2022: Rybakina topples Halep to reach first Grand Slam final
Tunisia announces measures to cut public sector pay to unlock IMF loan
French Open 2022: Five things that made it different from previous editions
-
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan defeated Ons Jabeur of Tunisia to win the women's singles title at Wimbledon in three sets and claimed a historic maiden Grand Slam title for herself and her country.
Rybakina fought back brilliantly after losing the first set to defeat third seed Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in a final between two first-timers.
Rybakina lost her serve early in the first set as Jabeur took a 3-1 lead and went on to a dominant 6-3 win. Jabeur is the first female player from the Arab world to reach this stage in a Grand Slam competition and though she started well, Rybakina was too good for her on Saturday.
Elena Rybakina creates history, becomes first Asian Wimbledon champion after defeating Ons Jabeur in finals— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) July 9, 2022
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/D70x8cZj0c#Wimbledon2022 #Wimbledon #ElenaRybakina #Tennis pic.twitter.com/kM2nmTW8rf
Rybakina found her rhythm in the second set and dominated the match thereafter, negating Jabeur's dogged style of play that involves mixing powerful groundstrokes with well-disguised drop shots, with big serves and brilliant net play.
The 23-year-old Moscow-born Rybakina broke Jabeur early in the second set, and then got the better of her rival's serve once again to take the match into a decider.
Though Jabeur tried to fight back in the final set and had three break points at 2-3 down, Rybakina, who defeated former champion Simona Halep in the semifinal, saved all three and went on to win the set, match and Championship.
--IANS
bsk/cs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor