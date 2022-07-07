Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal survives five-set thriller against Taylor Fritz

-
ALSO READ
King of clay: Why Nadal's 14 French Open title wins make him the GOAT
Wimbledon 2022: Seven things that make this grass-court Grand Slam unique
Wimbledon 2022: Schedule, venue, seeding and everything you need to know
Wimbledon 2022: Rafael Nadal beats Zandschulp to reach quarter finals
Nadal, Djokovic slam Wimbledon ban on Russian players amid Ukraine war
-
Rafael Nadal produced another dramatic show on Wednesday at Wimbledon, where the Spaniard held off a high-powered performance from Taylor Fritz to reach the semi-finals in London.
The second seed showcased trademark strength, increasing his aggression to keep points short and delivering a high-class deciding-set tie-break to seal a 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(10-4) victory.
The 22-time major champion Nadal left the court for a medical timeout in the second set and seemed to be struggling with an abdominal problem midway through the pair's four-hour, 20-minute quarter-final clash.
"It was a tough afternoon against a great player. All the credit to Taylor, he has been playing great during the whole season. From my personal side, it was not an easy match at all, so I'm just very happy to be in the semi-finals," said Nadal in his on-court interview as quoted by ATP.
"The body, in general, is fine. In the abdominal [area] it is not going well, to be honest. I had to find a way to serve a little bit differently, for a lot of moments I was thinking maybe I would not be able to finish the match, but I don't know. The court, the energy [helped me]," he added.
With the hard-fought victory over American Fritz, Nadal set up a semi-final showdown against Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios.
On the other hand, Nick Kyrgios reached his first Grand Slam semi-final on Wednesday, overcoming Cristian Garin in front of a harsh crowd on Court No. 1 at Wimbledon.
Kyrgios overpowered Garin 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(5) with his thunderous ball hitting, while he also showed great touch from all areas of the court to gain the most significant win of his season after two hours and 13 minutes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor