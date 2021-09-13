US Open: Medvedev calls World No. 1 Djokovic 'greatest player' in history

-
ALSO READ
Medvedev stands in the way as Djokovic aims for calendar Grand Slam
1 to go: Djokovic beats Zverev, enters US Open final; nears year Grand Slam
Novak Djokovic to participate in Olympics 2021 if fans allowed in stands
US Open: Medvedev came out very determined on the court, says Djokovic
French Open 2021: Nadal beats Popyrin 6-3, 6-2, 7-6, advances to 2nd round
-
US Open 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev said the victory over World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the tournament finals has given him the confidence for future events.
Medvedev scripted history as he won his first major title with an outstanding 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Djokovic on Sunday (local time) in the US Open.
Medvedev also stopped the Serbian star from achieving a historical milestone of becoming the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four majors in one season.
The 25-year-old Russian said the win over Djokovic has become sweeter as it stopped the World No. 1 from scripting a huge feat.
"It definitely makes it sweeter. For the confidence and for my future career, knowing that I beat somebody who was 27-0 in a year in Grand Slams, I lost to him in Australia, he was going for huge history, and knowing that I managed to stop him it definitely makes it sweeter and brings me confidence for what is to come," the US Open website quoted Medvedev as saying.
Medvedev won all fifteen of his first-serve points in the opening set and rifled eight aces, never facing a break point.
Medvedev, the No. 2 seed delivered a performance for the ages, as he clinched every opportunity to notch a stirring 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win en route to his maiden Grand Slam title.
"I never said this to anybody, but I'll say it right now. For me, you are the greatest player in history," Medvedev told Djokovic during the post-match trophy ceremony.
Medvedev has now become the third Russian man to win a Grand Slam singles title, and the second to claim the US Open title.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor