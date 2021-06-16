Women's hockey team wants to win medal in Olympics for Covid warriors: Rani

-
The Indian women's hockey captain Ritu Rani on Tuesday vowed that her team would leave no stone unturned to win a historic medal in the upcoming Olympics and dedicate it to the frontline workers who risked their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rani also informed that the core probables training at the Sports Authority of India Center here will undergo selection trials this week to pick the team for the Tokyo Games, which opens on July 23.
"Winning for our countrymen and women who have made many sacrifices in order to save lives during this pandemic will make it a truly special outing in Tokyo for the team," Rani said in a release.
"This Olympics is unlike any other in the past. Our country has been through a lot, we are proud of our doctors and frontline workers who have selflessly worked to save lives.
"As we work hard towards securing a medal at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, we pledge to dedicate our efforts and hopefully our victory to these Covid warriors. We are all here and safe thanks to them."
Rani said the team takes inspiration from the doctors, nurses and paramedics who have tirelessly worked without a break since the pandemic first broke out in India last year.
"We draw a lot of inspiration from these great people who have risked their own lives to save others. We have come across numerous such stories of sacrifice and humanity.
"As players, the only thing we can give in return for their great efforts is by achieving something historic and dedicate it to them and that's what we have decided to do," Rani added.
She said the vow would also give an added onus to the team to do well in the Olympics.
Last year during the nationwide lockdown, the team had raised funds to help feed more than 1000 families from economically under-privileged backgrounds. The players raised over Rs 20 lakh through a 21-day online fitness challenge.
Rani stated that she and her teammates were making each and every training session count as the Tokyo Olympics is less than 40 days away.
"Everyone is pumped up to give their best shot to make it to the squad. We are undergoing selection trials this week and the environment is really good around the team," she said.
