ICC bans UAE players Hayat, Ahmed for accepting bribe from Indian bookie

-
ALSO READ
India vs England T20Is: Full schedule, timings, squads, free live telecast
Check India vs England 4th T20 final playing 11 and head-to-head stats here
IND vs ENG 5th T20 playing 11: Natarajan replaces Rahul in India playing 11
Check India vs England 3rd T20 final playing 11 and head to head stats
IND vs ENG 2nd T20 playing 11: Suryakumar, Ishan Kishan make debut today
-
The ICC on Thursday banned two UAE players Amir Hayat and Ashfaq Ahmed for eight years after they were found guilty of trying to fix T20 World Cup qualifying round matches in their country, colluding with an Indian bookie.
While the ICC's Anti-Corruption Tribunal had charged both the Pakistan-born cricketers back on September 13, 2020, the backdated quantum of sentence was passed on the day.
"The bans are backdated to 13 September 2020, when they were provisionally suspended for corrupt conduct in relation to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 in the UAE," the ICC release stated.
Both cricketers had taken 15,000 AED (United Arab Emirates Dirham totalling USD 4083 approx) from an Indian bookie, identified as Mr 'Y' in the ICC charge-sheet for fixing the qualifying round games. Hayat is a medium pacer while Ahmed is a batsman.
As per ICC's anti-corruption code, the duo has been charged on five counts which includes failure to disclose a corrupt approach, trying to improperly influence the outcome of a match, and accepting gifts worth more than USD 750.
"In October 2019, the ICC ACU commenced an investigation into allegations that members of the UAE senior international team may have had dealings with a known corruption network controlled by an Indian man named [Mr Y]," the detailed ICC judgement stated
"Steven Richardson, the ICC ACU's Coordinator Investigations, testified that the ACU had known of [Mr Y] for some time because he had been reported as having approached a number of players (either directly or via a third party) to get them involved in corruption in cricket.
"The ACU was also aware that [Mr Y] had been involved in unsanctioned cricket tournaments which had corruption and betting links," it further stated.
The judgement also mentioned that both Hayat and Ahmed had attended four and three anti-corruption education sessions organised by the ICC.
It also mentioned that there were WhatsApp messages that were shared between the two players and the Indian corruptor but the meeting that was scheduled on a specific date didn't take place.
"The UAE was due to participate in the ICC World T20 Qualifiers in the UAE in October 2019 and it is alleged that the Players understood that this payment of the AED 15,000 anticipated their engagement in corrupt conduct during the Qualifiers, with precisely what would be expected of them to be provided at a later date," the ICC stated.
"WhatsApp messages between the Players suggest that the Players and [Mr Y] were trying to arrange a meeting on 7 September 2019, at which, it is to be inferred, details of what they would be asked to do in the Qualifiers would be given to them. The Players say that this meeting did not in fact take place."
Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager Integrity Unit, said: "Both Amir and Ashfaq had played cricket at the highest level for long enough to understand the threat from match fixers.
"The two UAE players, attended several ICC anti-corruption education sessions, and knew how to avoid becoming involved in any corrupt activity. Their lengthy ban should serve as a warning to others.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor