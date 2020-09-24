Would love to open for Mumbai if given opportunity: Suryakumar Yadav

-
After playing a gutsy knock against Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav said he "would love" to open the batting if given the opportunity.
Suryakumar, who came at number three, played a crucial knock against KKR on Wednesday. The right-handed batsman smashed six fours and one six in his 47 runs knock off 28 balls.
The 30-year-old cricketer has been a key cog in the batting wheel of Mumbai Indians and had earlier opened the innings for Mumbai in the 11th and 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
"That's actually completely team's management call. I have loved opening for Mumbai Indians in the last two years as well and whenever they give me an opportunity I would love that," Suryakumar told ANI, during a virtual press conference, on being asked if he could be seen opening the batting in upcoming games.
Skipper Rohit Sharma was Mumbai Indians' mainstay in batting against KKR. He whacked six maximum in his knock of 80 runs and also registred his 200th six in the IPL. He is the second Indian to do so. CSK skipper MS Dhoni has 214 IPL sixes under his belt.
Suryakumar hailed Rohit for his brilliant knock and said it does not matter if the boundaries are small or not, Rohit keep things pretty simple while batting.
"He (Rohit Sharma) is a world-class batsman. At Wankhede (Stadium) when he goes out to bat, he keeps things very simple and the same things he has carried to Abu Dhabi. Here the boundaries are big but I do not think there was any drastic change in his batting," said Suryakumar.
"He (Sharma) played his natural game for which he is known for and the result is there in front of you," he added.
Mumbai Indians sealed a comfortable 49-run victory over KKR. Rohit Sharma-led side will next lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 28.
