Absence of Malinga an opportunity for others to step up: Rohit Sharma

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah can fill Malinga's shoes for MI, feels Brett Lee
Trent Boult backs Jasprit Bumrah to bounce back strongly against KKR
Top five Mumbai Indians' players to look forward to in the 2020 IPL season
IPL 13: Will be great experience to be around Bumrah, Boult, says Pattinson
IPL 13: Have accepted that injuries would be part of my career, says Hardik
-
The absence of veteran pacer Lasith Malinga is an opportunity for others to step up, according to Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma. The 37-year-old Malinga has been ruled out for the season and in his absence, MI relied upon James Pattinson and Jasprit Bumrah to deliver in the death overs in the IPL season opener against Chennai Super Kings.
It didn't quite work out for them and they ended up losing the match by five wickets. "What happened in the past is in the past," said Rohit after the toss on Wednesday ahead of MI's match against Kolkata Knight Riders. "There are some areas where we need to rectify. Hopefully we don't make those mistakes."
The match marks the 150th game for West Indies limited overs captain Kieron Pollard in an MI shirt. "Having someone like Pollard in the squad is always nice. He is a massive player for us, hopefully he'll come out and enjoy his game, like he always does," said Rohit.
"Malinga is like Pollard, has been a massive player for us. It was unfortunate that he couldn't make it due to personal reasons. That gives an opportunity to others. We need to enjoy our cricket as a squad."
KKR captain Dinesh Karthik chose to field first, despite teams batting first winning three of the four games that have been played in the season thus far. "We will bowl first. We saw the first game, there was some dew, so we want to make use of it. Really proud to start the tournament today. We got (Eoin) Morgan, (Pat) Cummins, (Andre) Russell and (Sunil) Narine. I think they're really looking forward to this. We are also looking forward to it for the young guys," said Karthik.
--IANS
rkm/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor