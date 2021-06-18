JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » ICC World Test Championship » News

IND vs NZ WTC final LIVE: Southampton weather may play spoilsport today

It has been raining in Southampton since yesterday and there is forecast of rainfall during the course of the day as well. Check India vs New Zealand final Live toss, Southampton weather updates here

Topics
India vs New Zealand | ICC World Test Championship | Ishant Sharma

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

India vs New Zealand WTC final
Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli with ICC World Test Championship mace ahead of India vs New Zealand final at Southampton. Photo: @ICC
The grand finale of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) between India and New Zealand will kickstart today at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The Indian cricket team has already announced its playing 11 while New Zealand’s line-up will be revealed after the toss. However, India captain Virat Kohli downplayed the importance of the WTC final and said the team was taking the India vs New Zealand WTC final as one of the six Tests India is scheduled to play in the coming months.

Top batsmen in ICC WTC 2019-21
 
IND vs NZ WTC final: Southampton weather

The Southampton weather may play spoilsport during the WTC final. It has been raining in Southampton since yesterday and there is forecast of rainfall during the course of the day as well.
 
IND vs NZ WTC final playing 11
 
India went for tried and tested players, preferring experienced Ishant Sharma over Mohammed Siraj in the Playing 11 for the WTC final vs New Zealand. On expected lines, the team picked two specialist spinners in Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin, who are also more than handy with the bat.
 
India playing 11 for WTC final: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin

IND vs NZ: Top Indian bowler in WTC
 
WTC final: India vs New Zealand live toss time
 
The live toss between India’s captain Virat Kohli and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will take place at 2:30 pm India time. Since the forecast suggests overcast conditions throughout the day, it would be a good toss to lose.

IND vs NZ final prize money, WTC playing conditions, Follow-on rule
 
WTC final: India vs New Zealand live full scorecard

LIVE SCORE WILL APPEAR AFTER THE STAR OF MATCH 
 
IND vs NZ WTC final live telecast and streaming details for free
 
Star Sports network will live telecast the India vs New Zealand WTC final. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast the WTC final with English commentary. The live telecast will be also available on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada from 3 pm IST today.

Check IND vs NZ latest news updates here
 
IND vs NZ live streaming for free
 
You can watch the WTC final live streaming on JIO TV for free.
 
Stay tuned for IND vs NZ WTC final live playing 11, toss and weather updates here

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh