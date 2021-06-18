- PM Modi launches crash course to skill, upskill over lakh 'Covid warriors'
IND vs NZ WTC final LIVE: Southampton weather may play spoilsport today
It has been raining in Southampton since yesterday and there is forecast of rainfall during the course of the day as well. Check India vs New Zealand final Live toss, Southampton weather updates here
India vs New Zealand | ICC World Test Championship | Ishant Sharma
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli with ICC World Test Championship mace ahead of India vs New Zealand final at Southampton. Photo: @ICC
Top batsmen in ICC WTC 2019-21
IND vs NZ WTC final: Southampton weather
The Southampton weather may play spoilsport during the WTC final. It has been raining in Southampton since yesterday and there is forecast of rainfall during the course of the day as well.
IND vs NZ WTC final playing 11
India went for tried and tested players, preferring experienced Ishant Sharma over Mohammed Siraj in the Playing 11 for the WTC final vs New Zealand. On expected lines, the team picked two specialist spinners in Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin, who are also more than handy with the bat.
India playing 11 for WTC final: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin
IND vs NZ: Top Indian bowler in WTC
WTC final: India vs New Zealand live toss time
The live toss between India’s captain Virat Kohli and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will take place at 2:30 pm India time. Since the forecast suggests overcast conditions throughout the day, it would be a good toss to lose.
IND vs NZ final prize money, WTC playing conditions, Follow-on rule
WTC final: India vs New Zealand live full scorecard
IND vs NZ WTC final live telecast and streaming details for free
Star Sports network will live telecast the India vs New Zealand WTC final. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast the WTC final with English commentary. The live telecast will be also available on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada from 3 pm IST today.
IND vs NZ live streaming for free
You can watch the WTC final live streaming on JIO TV for free.
