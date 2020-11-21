5G smartphone sales in South Korea to top 10 mn this year: Report

-
ALSO READ
5G smartphones' market share rise even as service roll-out remains distant
World's 1st 5G augmented reality glasses to arrive in South Korea for $590
Riding the 5G wave: Jio takes big leap, applies to DoT for spectrum
ZTE to launch world's first 5G phone with under-display camera next month
Ericsson reports upbeat third qtr earnings boosted by 5G network rollouts
-
The shipment of 5G smartphones in South Korea is projected to top 10 million units this year, with a sharp sales increase expected in the current quarter.
According to market tracker Counterpoint Research, sales of smartphones supporting 5G networks here are estimated to reach 10.3 million units this year, more than double from last year's sales of 5.1 million units, reports Yonhap news agency.
South Korea rolled out the world's first commercial 5G network in April 2019. The number of 5G subscribers in the country stood at 9.25 million as of the end of September, according to data from the Ministry of Science and ICT.
5G smartphone sales reached 5 million units in the first nine months of the year, but its sales are likely to pick up roughly with the release of Apple Inc.'s first 5G smartphone, the iPhone 12, the market researcher added.
5G smartphones accounted for 49 percent of the total smartphone sales in South Korea in the third quarter of the year, up 2 percentage points from a year earlier.
Counterpoint Research estimated that 5G smartphones sales will reach 16 million units next year, up 56 percent from this year.
"Local consumers were able to purchase Apple's new smartphone model earlier than the usual schedule," it said. "The release of budget 5G smartphone models from Samsung Electronics Co. is also positive and will help the 5G smartphone market grow faster through next year."
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU