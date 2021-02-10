Adobe adds collaboration feature in Photoshop, Illustrator and Fresco

-
-
The American multinational computer software company Adobe has now made it easier for multiple users to work on the same file in Photoshop, Illustrator, or Fresco with the help of a new feature called 'invite to edit'.
The upcoming feature will let users type in a collaborator's email address to send them access to the file they are working on, reported The Verge.
However, there is also a limitation attached to the feature. Collaborators will not be able to work on the file live alongside the users, but they will be able to open up work, make changes of their own, save it, and have those changes sync back to the machine.
As per the publication, if someone is already editing the file, the new user would be given the choice to either make a copy or wait until the current editor is finished.
The new feature will work with .PSD and .AI files saved to Adobe's cloud and at present is accessible within Adobe XD too. It will also support version history, so a user will be able to reverse course if a collaborator messes something up.
Adobe had announced that this feature was in development in October 2020. The organisation has been consistently building more collaboration features into Creative Cloud, the service which is responsible for tying its suite of apps together, in the hopes of making the platform quick, and reliable enough that teams can count on it to move their documents around. Adobe recently updated a related feature that allows documents to be sent to others for review.
