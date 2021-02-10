Instagram's algorithm to limit recycled content on Reels: Report

-
Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram is making changes to its algorithm to get more original posts on its platform.
With the help of algorithm, Reels that are mostly covered by text, are blurry, have a watermark or logo, or have a border around it won't be recommended as frequently.
Instagram user surveys demonstrated that people have a "less satisfying" Reels experience when content is recycled from other apps or is blurry, so it'll start deemphasizing that content in its recommendation software, said Devi Narasimhan, Spokesperson, Instagram.
The company is also issuing new best practices on its @creators account to give Instagram users tips on how to make content that's likely to be seen and promoted, The Verge reported on Tuesday.
According to the report, the team now recommends that Reels users post vertical videos that use music found in Instagram's library or sounds that they find on Reels.
"We're building on what we've learned from Explore to recommend fun and entertaining videos in places like the Reels tab, and personalize the experience," said Narasimhan in an email to The Verge.
"We are getting better at using ranking signals that help us predict whether people will find a reel entertaining and whether we should recommend it," Narasimhan added.
They also suggest "starting a trend" that others can participate in, like dance crazes, as well as "entertaining" and "fun" content.
--IANS
vc/in
