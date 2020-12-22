Adobe releases Premiere Pro in Beta for Apple Macs with M1 chip

Tech giant has released an Arm version of industry-leading video editing software Premiere Pro in Beta for macOS. This will help people who own the new Macs with M1 Silicon chip which is mush faster than the earlier Intel-powered desktops.

"Our team is working hard on a version of Premiere Pro that will run natively on Apple's new Apple Silicon based M1 processor," said in an update.

The first public Beta is available now and the company will update the Beta frequently as new builds become available.

Since Premiere Pro is built on a large codebase with support for a wide range of media and workflows, said it will implement native support for Apple M1 in phases and some parts have not been ported yet.

"This phased approach allows us to validate performance and functionality for specific parts of the application before we add new components. And it also allows you to start seeing the benefits now," the company said.

The first public Beta includes all the core editing functions and workflows like colour, graphics, and audio, as well as features like Productions, and multicam.

People can install and run the current release version of Premiere Pro using Rosetta 2 emulation with Apple M1 devices and macOS 11.0 (Big Sur).

The MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini are powered by the revolutionary M1, the first in a family of chips designed by Apple specifically for the Mac.

With M1 and Big Sur, users get access to the biggest collection of apps ever for Mac.

