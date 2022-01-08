AirPods Pro 2 to launch later this year, says report

Tech giant is likely to launch the next version of its Pro in the second half of this year, media report says.

According to a DigiTimes, Apple's suppliers are getting ready for shipments of the new high-end

The second-generation Pro may support lossless audio support and a charging case that makes a sound to help you find it.

The upcoming wearable may support Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC) and can also have integrated AirTag features in the charging case and support for Lossless.

In the latest investors' note analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he also expects more integration of health features in the AirPods Pro 2.

In a previous memo, he had said that the model would feature updated motion trackers for greater fitness applications.

"AirPods are higher priced, target Apple device users, and aim to provide innovation and eco-experience to increase added value," Kuo had said.

