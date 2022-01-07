iPhone 14 Pro to feature pill-shaped camera cutout: Report

-
Apple is expected to launch its new 'iPhone 14 Pro' models next year and now a new report suggests that the handset will feature a pill-shaped camera cutout at the top of the display, with the notch removed.
According to tweets shared by leaker @dylandkt, to accommodate this change, Face ID hardware will be moved under the display, reports MacRumors.
iPhone 14 Pro will be the first flagship handset since iPhone X to do away with the notch in favour of a small cutout for its front-facing camera.
Recently, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also claimed that the 2022 iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max would be shifting over to a hole-punch cutout for the camera.
Apple has reportedly advised major US carriers to prepare for the launch of eSIM-only smartphones by September this year.
It is possible that Apple might remove the physical SIM card slot starting with some iPhone 14 models, rather than some iPhone 15 models as originally rumoured.
It is also said that there will be support for two eSIM cards, ensuring dual SIM functionality. The removal of the SIM card slot could further improve water resistance.
The next flagship series, the iPhone 14 line-up, will come with up to 2 TB of storage.
Apple will adopt QLC flash storage for next year's iPhone and that thanks to the newer storage technology, it will increase capacity to 2 TB.
