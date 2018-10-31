Algo rhythm: India's music industry is riding the wave of digitalization

India's music industry is riding the wave of digitalisation, buoyed by growing smartphone penetration and access to low-cost data. However, monetisation of music through the digital channel continues to face challenge as seen in other parts of the world.

According to a survey by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, though India had over 100 million music streamers in 2017, the conversion of free streamers to paid streamers was just one per cent. YouTube, which accounted for 36 per cent of all the hours spent listening to music, generated 29.8 ...