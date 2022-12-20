Amazon adds free music videos from independent labels to Fire TV in US

Fire TV customers in the US will now be able to access tens of thousands of premium music videos from major and independent labels without the requirement of sign-ups, subscriptions or fees.

A Fire TV blog said: "Fire TV customers can easily find personalized recommendations based on their likes and viewing history, create their own mixes, or choose from more than 200 expert-selected playlists."

New content will be added daily to expand the collection of music videos.

"It is a new and convenient way to discover and watch music videos on TV," the blog added.

The free service also includes unlimited music video skips and it will allow users to search for artists and tracks.

In addition to music videos, users will also get the free content of business and finance news, entertainment news, gaming news and Esports and viral videos.

Customers can watch game previews and trailers, gaming news, timely financial insights and analyses from top providers, and more.

