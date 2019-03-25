Amazon fab phones fest: Deals on OnePlus 6T, iPhone X, Realme U1, and more

Amazon fab phones fest
Amazon India is hosting a four-day sale on smartphones and is offering discounts, exchange offers, no cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) schemes, and cashback on EMI transactions from an SBI bank credit card. Named Amazon fab phone fest, the sale is currently live and would continue till March 28. Here are some of the deals and offers on smartphones:
OnePlus 6T
This midrange flagship smartphone from Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus, priced at Rs 37,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, is eligible for Rs 2,000 additional exchange value, meaning you can trade your old smartphone for the OnePlus 6T and get Rs 2,000 additional discount on the exchange. For example, if you want to trade the Nokia 7 Plus for the OnePlus 6T, you will get an exchange discount of Rs 5,100 (Rs 3,100 phone exchange price plus Rs 2,000 additional exchange value).
iPhone X
This Apple’s ten-year anniversary edition is available at a discounted price of Rs 73,999, down from its original listed price of Rs 91,900. The phone is eligible for no cost EMI and a 5 per cent instant cashback on an EMI transaction from the SBI credit card.
Realme U1
This camera-centric smartphone with a 25-megapixel selfie camera is available at an effective price of Rs 9,999, down 23 per cent from its original listed price of Rs 12,999. The phone is also eligible for additional Rs 1,000 instant cashback on all debit and credit cards, which brings down the effective cost to Rs 8,999.
Honor View 20
Priced at Rs 37,999, this midrange flagship from the stable of Chinese smartphone maker Honor is eligible for an additional Rs 4,000 discount on exchange over and above the regular trade value of any other smartphone.
Xiaomi Mi A2
This Android One smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs 11,999, down 31 per cent from its listed price of Rs 17,499. The phone is also eligible for an additional Rs 2,000 discount on the exchange of your old mobile phone.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU