Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Check offers on latest, upcoming phones

Amazon is back with its ‘Great Indian Festival’ sale, which is set to kick off from September 23. In the sale, the e-commerce platform will offer discounts of up to 40 per cent on mobile phones and accessories. Besides, SBI credit and debit cardholders can get an instant discount of 10 per cent on select items. With only a few days left for the sale, take a look at the latest and upcoming smartphone launches on Amazon:

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

Among the latest smartphones on sale is the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G. Launched in September, the smartphone will be available at an effective price of Rs 11,499 after discounts and offers. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor and 5,000 mAh battery. It comes in mystic night and stellar green colours. The phone is available in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants.

OPPO F21s Pro

Yet another new launch, the OPPO F21s is available at a starting price of Rs 22,999. The smartphone comes in starlight black and dawnlight gold colours. It features a 4,500 mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, and 8GB RAM.

Redmi 11 Prime

This budget smartphone is currently available for pre-book at Rs 99. Powered by MediaTek Helio G99 processor and 5,000mAh battery, the smartphone will be available in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB configuration at Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively. It will be available in playful green, flashy black, and peppy purple colours.

OnePlus 10R 5G - Prime Edition

The OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue colour is an Amazon festive season sale special. The mid-premium smartphone is currently available for pre-book at Rs 999. According to Amazon, the smartphone will be available at Rs 28,499 – including bank and Amazon Pay offers. On the pre-book, Amazon is bundling a free three months membership of its Amazon Prime subscription.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime

Another newly launched smartphone, the Narzo 50i will be available ahead of the sale, on September 22, exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Priced Rs 7,999 onwards, the smartphone is powered by Unisoc T612 processor and 5,000 mAh battery.