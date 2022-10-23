JUST IN
Business Standard

Apple will show more app-related ads in App Store from October 25

App-related advertising would start to appear in the Today tab of the main App Store and in aYou Might Also Like' section at the bottom of individual app listings

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple app store

IANS  |  San Francisco 

apple
Photo: Bloomberg

Apple has announced to add more app-related advertisements to the App Store starting from October 25.

The tech giant claimed in an email to developers that more advertisements are coming to the App Store in all nations except China, reports MacRumors.

App-related advertising would start to appear in the Today tab of the main App Store and in a aYou Might Also Like' section at the bottom of individual app listings.

"With a Today tab ad, your app can appear prominently on the front page of the App Store-- making it some of the first content users see when they begin their App Store visit," the company was quoted as saying.

For the first time, developers will be able to post advertisements in the Today tab, which until now has only shown content that has been carefully chosen by the editorial team of the App Store without any paid placement.

Additionally, with the "You Might Also Like" section, developers can now advertise their apps on the pages of other apps.

According to the report, legal expert Florian Mueller said in a tweet, "You Might Also Like ads are another means of increasing the effective app tax rate, forcing developers to buy ads on their own app pages in order to avoid that others steer customers away from there".

--IANS

aj/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, October 23 2022. 09:48 IST

