Apple extends App Store fee waiver for online events till June 2021

-
ALSO READ
Apple waives App Store fee for Facebook online events till December 31
Apple Inc removes 47,000 apps from Chinese App Store, says report
Apple iOS 14 to severely hit our online advertising, says Facebook
Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 pre-orders now live in India
New Apple App Store rules put Cloud gaming providers in a bind
-
Apple has extended its deadline for requiring in-app purchases for online group events within iOS apps from December to June 30 next year.
The tech giant earlier temporarily waived its customary 30 per cent App Store fee on in-app purchases for paid online events by small businesses on Facebook.
The company said on Monday that as the world fights Covid-19, it recognises that adapting experiences from in-person to digital continues to be a top priority.
"Although apps are required to offer any paid online group event experiences (one-to-few and one-to-many realtime experiences) through in-app purchase in accordance with App Store Review guideline 3.1.1, we temporarily deferred this requirement with an original deadline of December 2020," Apple said in a statement.
"To allow additional time for developing in-app purchase solutions, this deadline has been extended to June 30, 2021".
Facing flak for App Store's 30 per cent standard commission for paid app revenue and in-app purchases, Apple last week unveiled a new developer programme that will reduce the charge by half for small businesses that earn up to $1 million in revenue from January 1.
Apple said the new "App Store Small Business Programme" will benefit the vast majority of developers who sell digital goods and services on the store, providing them with a reduced commission on paid apps and in-app purchases.
To be launched on January 1, the programme comes at an important time as small and independent developers continue working to innovate and thrive during a period of unprecedented global economic challenge.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU