Ransomware, attacker behaviour to shape IT security in 2021: Report

-
ALSO READ
Ransomware attacks surge 40% to 199.7 million globally in Q3: Report
Ransomware feared as possible saboteur for November election in US
Malware, ransomware top cyberthreats in India: Microsoft report
IT services firms ramp up capability to protect clients from cyber threat
India most troubled by talent crunch for cyber threat detection: Report
-
Ransomware and fast-changing attacker behaviours from the advanced to entry level will shape the threat landscape and IT security in 2021, says a report by cybersecurity company Sophos on Monday.
The gap between ransomware operators at different ends of the skills and resource spectrum will increase, according to the "Sophos 2021 Threat Report".
At the high end, the big-game hunting ransomware families will continue to refine and change their tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) to become more evasive and nation-state-like in sophistication, targeting larger organisations with multimillion-dollar ransom demands.
In 2020, such families included Ryuk and RagnarLocker.
At the other end of the spectrum, Sophos anticipates an increase in the number of entry level, apprentice-type attackers looking for menu-driven, ransomware-for-rent, such as Dharma, that allows them to target high volumes of smaller prey.
Another ransomware trend is "secondary extortion", where alongside the data encryption the attackers steal and threaten to publish sensitive or confidential information if their demands are not met.
In 2020, Sophos reported on Maze, RagnarLocker, Netwalker, REvil, and others using this approach.
"The ransomware business model is dynamic and complex. During 2020, Sophos saw a clear trend towards adversaries differentiating themselves in terms of their skills and targets," Chester Wisniewski, Principal Research Scientist, Sophos, said in a statement.
"However, we've also seen ransomware families sharing best-of-breed tools and forming self-styled collaborative 'cartels'," said Chester Wisniewski, principal research scientist, Sophos.
The company also anticipates that next year, everyday threats such as commodity malware, including loaders and botnets, or human-operated Initial Access Brokers, will demand serious security attention.
Moreover, all ranks of adversaries will increasingly abuse legitimate tools, well known utilities and common network destinations to evade detection and security measures and thwart analysis and attribution, said the report.
Additional trends analysed in the report include the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on IT security, such as the security challenges of working from home using personal networks protected by widely varying levels of security.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU